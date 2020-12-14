LOS ANGELES — Hyatt House LA-University Medical Center will officially open this month as the first Hyatt House hotel in the northeast Los Angeles area. Owned by MHH-LA, Hyatt House LA-University Medical Center is located on the University of Southern California’s (USC) Health Sciences Campus.

“Hyatt House is everything the name represents—a welcoming and warm environment that encourages guests to live like residents. We want all our guests to feel that they can let their real-life routines continue, whether they are staying for business or pleasure,” said Al Patnik, the property’s general manager. “Hyatt House LA-University Medical Center is the perfect place to offer a personalized hotel experience that will make people feel right at home, whether they are here for one or several nights.”

Hyatt House LA-University Medical Center will have nine ground-floor retail outlets and an 18,000-square-foot conference center. Located six miles from downtown Los Angeles and seven miles from the University of Southern California’s University Park Campus, the hotel is near Dodger Stadium, Staples Center, LA Live, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Burbank Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport.

Advertisement

The property has 200 guestrooms, including 28 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Amenities include free WiFi throughout the hotel and guestrooms; the Commons, a lounge with an open space for guests to relax, gather, and socialize; the Outdoor Commons, which includes an outdoor fire pit and BBQ; a complimentary Morning Spread—a full hot breakfast served daily; the H BAR open seven days a week and serving the Sip + Snack Menu, including soups, sandwiches, premium beers, and wine; the 24-hour H Market to meet the everyday needs of guests, from snacks and sundries to freshly prepared salads and sandwiches; a 24-hour Gym to keep fitness routines going; a Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone chargers to razors; a Very Important Resident (VIR) program, including complimentary grocery shopping, and other personalized perks, for guests with 30 or more consecutive nights; a pet-friendly policy that welcomes dogs; and additional services like guest laundry.

The hotel also includes Gathering Rooms with more than 1,172 square feet of flexible meeting spaces, a food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment, and a House Host to make sure events are a crowd pleaser.

“We are thrilled to open this beautiful Hyatt House hotel and to begin delivering the world-class hospitality experience here in Los Angeles,” said Bob Mayer of MHH-LA. “This is truly a unique and much-desired hotel for those served by the USC Health Sciences Campus, its surrounding community, and the east side of Los Angeles.”

Hyatt House LA-University Medical Center is under the leadership of General Manager Al Patnik and Director of Sales Nathalie Fintzi. In his role, Patnik is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 47 associates and ensuring guests encounter the thoughtful service for which the Hyatt House brand is known. Fintzi is responsible for providing sales service and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the Los Angeles area.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE