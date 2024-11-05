Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Hamilton Place Opens

ST. LOUIS—Drury Hotels Company, LLC, opened its newest hotel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Hamilton Place—the first Drury Hotel in Chattanooga and the fifth Drury Hotel in Tennessee—has 210 guestrooms and suites and over 2,500 square feet of meeting space. This is the third hotel opened by the company in 2024, with four additional openings slated before the end of 2025.

The new Drury Plaza Hotel is located off I-75, four miles from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport. Guests will have access to the city, from the Tennessee Aquarium and Creative Discovery Museum to Ruby Falls and Lookout Mountain. Chattanooga travelers will also experience Drury’s amenities, including hot breakfast, dinnertime snacks, and beverages at Drury’s signature 5:30 Kickback; WiFi; and parking. Guests can also have on-site dining with The Kitchen + Bar, which is open late every night in the lobby, as well as Drury’s indoor pool and 24-hour business and fitness centers.

“Chattanooga is home to incredible scenery alongside a variety of popular attractions in the Appalachian foothills,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels Company, LLC. “Our team is ready to welcome guests to this beautiful area with the award-winning service and amenities they trust at Drury Hotels across the country.”

At Drury Plaza Hotel Chattanooga Hamilton Place, business and group travelers will experience Drury Hotels’ newly launched Meetings with More program, offering WiFi in meeting rooms for all attendees and no food and beverage minimums. The hotel’s meeting space can accommodate a variety of meetings or events with up to 360 attendees with pre-function spaces, customizable set-up options, catering, and audiovisual options. Drury also offers a cancellation policy that allows groups to use a portion of their cancellation fee toward a future event at any Drury Hotel.