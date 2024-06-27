CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the expansion of Hyatt’s brand presence in New Orleans with Maison Métier (formerly Maison de la Luz) and The Barnett (formerly Ace Hotel New Orleans), which have joined the Hyatt portfolio as affiliated hotels. The hotels are expected to join Hyatt’s Independent Collection of brands and participate in the World of Hyatt loyalty program this year. The two properties are owned by The Domain Companies and managed by HRI Hospitality.

“Hyatt’s growth continues to be fueled by the leisure and lifestyle segment, and this brand expansion in the New Orleans market underscores Hyatt’s commitment to growing with intent in destinations that matter most to Hyatt guests and World of Hyatt members,” said Mike Waddell, senior vice president of global franchise operations, Hyatt. “Maison Métier and The Barnett highlight New Orleans’ vibrant culture, and we’re excited to expand our brand presence in this world-renowned city with these two remarkable hotels that are purposefully crafted to be a place of discovery and joy through food and beverage, art, music and beyond.”

Situated on Carondelet Street, just one block from New Orleans’ Lafayette Square, these two properties will soon bring guest experiences, accommodations, and food and beverage programming to Hyatt’s Independent Collection of brands.

Maison Métier (expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand as an independently branded hotel in 2024)

Located in a 1908 building, Maison Métier is a Parisian guesthouse that has been preserved in its architectural integrity and includes contemporary finishes and furnishings. The hotel offers 67 guestrooms and suites with interiors and immersive design touches. The salon-style bar located within the hotel, formerly known as Bar Marilou, maintains its partnership with Paris-based Quixotic Projects.

The Barnett (expected to join JdV by Hyatt brand as an independently branded hotel in 2024)

The Barnett will pay homage to the building’s history, including its tenure as Barnett’s Furniture Store, a local mom-and-pop fixture of a past-era neighborhood. The hotel brings Art Deco and French Modernism influences to the Warehouse District. In addition to property-wide updates, the hotel’s culinary venues will have new identities, including former mainstay Italian restaurant Josephine Estelle; rooftop and pool bar Alto; and music venue Three Keys. Seaworthy restaurant will remain under the same brand and culinary leadership. Guests can expect updates for The Barnett’s bars and restaurants to be unveiled this Fall.

“By collaborating with Hyatt, our guests can experience the most unique and energized properties in New Orleans, while benefiting from our affiliation with a world-class hospitality brand,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO at The Domain Companies. “Domain remains committed to New Orleans, our downtown, and our investments throughout the city. The Barnett and Maison Métier are among several new projects currently underway that we are excited to advance.”

“It’s a true honor to steward these two iconic New Orleans properties into their next chapter of guest service and experiences while adding the amazing benefits of the Hyatt brand affiliation,” said Michael Coolidge, chief investment and development officer, HRI Hospitality. “Our team is dedicated to enhancing each guest’s experience to create memorable moments and further strengthening the local ties we have developed over HRI’s history in the New Orleans community.”