AC Hotel Houston Downtown Selects Crestline as Manager

FAIRFAX, Virginia—Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, announced it has been selected to manage the AC Hotel Houston Downtown, Texas. Situated in downtown Houston, the hotel has 195 guestrooms including various suites. Amenities include WiFi, HDTVs with streaming capabilities, and mini-fridges. The hotel includes 4,000 square feet of meeting space for intimate gatherings and meetings. The AC Kitchen offers a European-style breakfast and, later in the day, the AC Lounge is the place to meet for a craft cocktail, select beer, wine, and tapas.

“AC Hotel Houston Downtown marks Crestline’s third managed hotel in the greater Houston area,” said James Carroll, president and CEO, Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Downtown is flourishing, and we are excited to be part of the area and welcome guests with our signature service.”

The hotel is located 11 miles from William P. Hobby Airport and 22 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The hotel is near the Downtown Aquarium, the Houston Theater District, Minute Maid Park, The Toyota Center, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Children’s Museum of Houston. Hotel amenities include a fitness center, a business center, and valet parking.