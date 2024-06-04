CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation reported its pipeline has grown by nearly 85 percent since 2017, reaching a record 129,000 rooms. Hyatt’s commitment to creating the preferred portfolio for high-end guests has resulted in doubling luxury rooms, tripling resort rooms, and quintupling lifestyle rooms since 2017.

“Hyatt’s ability to lead the industry in net rooms growth for seven years is a result of our unique approach to development,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “We strategically expand our portfolio of brands, intentionally selecting new and existing markets to enhance our network effect for owners and guests. Our commitment to thoughtful organic growth and strategic acquisitions amplifies our asset-light business model. Our goal is not to be the largest hospitality company, but the company most valued by colleagues, guests, and owners.”

Additionally, the World of Hyatt loyalty program has quadrupled its membership since 2017 and is up 22 percent as of the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching 46 million members globally.

Lifestyle Brands

Consumers continue to prioritize discretionary spending on experiences with leisure travel demand remaining resilient. Lifestyle hotels create a holistic experience with programming that is constantly evolving. Hyatt’s upcoming lifestyle property openings and rebrandings include:

Americas:

The Bentley Hotel Southampton (now open)

Thompson Palm Springs (expected to open in September 2024)

Andaz Miami Beach (expected to open by end of 2024)

Thompson Miami Beach (expected to open in late 2024)

The Legend Paracas Resort (expected to open in 2024)

The Digby (expected to open in 2025)

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde (expected to open in 2025)

Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay (expected to open in 2026)

Thompson Monterrey (expected to open in 2026)

Europe, Africa, and Middle East (EAME):

me and all Berlin East Side (expected to open August 2024)

Hyatt Centric Cairo West (expected to open late 2024)

Andaz Doha (expected to open late 2024)

Thompson Rome (expected to open in mid-2025)

Thompson Seville (expected to open in 2026)

Asia Pacific (ASPAC):

Andaz One Bangkok (expected to open in 2025)

Thompson Shanghai Expo (expected to open in Q2 2025)

The Caption by Hyatt brand made its debut in Asia Pacific with the opening of Caption by Hyatt Zhongshan Park Shanghai in China this April, and will further expand its presence in several Asia Pacific markets with the launch of Caption by Hyatt Namba Osaka in Japan (expected to open in June 2024), as well as the openings in 2025 of Caption by Hyatt Ba Son Saigon in Vietnam, Caption by Hyatt Kabutocho Tokyo in Japan, and Caption by Hyatt Sydney Capitol Square in Australia.

The Hyatt Centric brand continues its growth with openings including Hyatt Centric Ocean Front Xiamen in China (expected to open in early 2025), Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (2025), Hyatt Centric Electronic City Bangalore in India (early 2026), and Hyatt Centric Sapporo in Japan (2026).

Additionally in the Asia Pacific region, ATONA, the hot spring ryokan (Japanese-style inn) brand announced in 2022 under a joint venture between a Hyatt affiliate and Kiraku, is expected to open its first properties in 2026 across some of Japan’s hot spring destinations including Yufu, Yakushima, and Hakone. ATONA is Hyatt’s first brand to originate from Japan.

Hyatt Studios

The Hyatt Studios brand, Hyatt’s entry into the upper-midscale extended-stay segment, now has over 250 deals in various stages of negotiation, including with several owners who have either signed or are in negotiation to sign development rights agreements for five or more locations each. The brand just celebrated the second Hyatt Studios groundbreaking for a location in Huntsville, Alabama.

Setting the brand apart from its competition, each Hyatt Studios hotel will offer a 24/7 marketplace, free internet and streaming, EV charging stations, and technology that further enhances the brand’s efficient operating model.

With over 3,000 rooms in the pipeline, Hyatt Studios hotels represent several new submarkets for Hyatt. Since Hyatt’s last announcement in late-2023, Hyatt has executed agreements for the following deals:

Hyatt Studios Barrie, Ontario (Canada)

Hyatt Studios Front Royal (Virginia)

Hyatt Studios Oxford (Mississippi)

Hyatt Studios Chesapeake (Virginia)

Hyatt Studios Charlottesville (Virginia)

Hyatt Studios Jacksonville Town Center (Florida)

Hyatt Studios Billings (Montana)

Hyatt Studios El Centro (California)

Hyatt Studios Lehigh Valley (Pennsylvania)

Hyatt Studios Pooler Savannah Airport (Georgia)

Hyatt Studios Harrisonburg (Virginia)

Hyatt Studios Ridgeland (Mississippi)

Grand Hyatt

Known for its dining, spas, fitness centers, architecture, and settings for meetings and events, the Grand Hyatt brand creates experiences for all guests at the intersection of local culture and global business. Rebrands and developments in priority markets across the globe include:

Rebrands and Renovations:

Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas (expected to rebrand in September 2024) will rebrand from Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort (expected to rebrand in late 2024) will be the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Arizona after undergoing a renovation and rebrand from Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch.

Grand Hyatt Singapore is slated to reopen in phases from Q3 2024 following renovations.

New Builds:

Grand Hyatt Kunming (expected to open August 2024)

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley (expected to open in late 2024)

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences (expected to open in 2025)

Grand Hyatt Mexico City Santa Fe (expected to open in 2025)

Grand Hyatt The Red Sea (expected to open in 2025)

Grand Hyatt Los Cabos (expected to open in 2026)

Grand Hyatt St. Lucia (expected to open in 2026)

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection

As of the end of Q1, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection resorts grew to approximately 41,412 rooms across 124 properties. With 10 distinct brands providing personalized hospitality, the collection continues to expand in new destinations.