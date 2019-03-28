Millennium Hotels & Resorts Launches Corporate Booking Product

SAN FRANICSCO—Millennium Hotels & Resorts launched a corporate bookings product, Millennium for Business. Breathing new life into its previous offering, Business Direct, the new digital program has been created for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), empowering them to manage team travel with flexibility and ease.

Millennium for Business offers an online booking experience that is integrated with the MyMillennium rewards program. The central dashboard allows businesses to manage travel, make itinerary style bookings, cater to team member needs, and earn rewards. All bookings benefit from the updated Best Rate Promise, which helps the business maximize budgets; the service also gives travel managers access to insights and reporting.

MHR collaborated with the SME travel industry to design the benefits on offer to Millennium for Business users and guests such as regular room upgrades, 15 percent off on all dining and events, early check-in and late check-out, and access to club or executive lounge. This new program is available across all of MHR’s hotels in Asia, Europe, Middle East, and the United States. London, Paris, New York, Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, and other destinations are on offer to the SME’s for combining business and leisure trips, an up and coming trend seen within travel.

Advertisement

“SME travel managers told us that travel technology usage is both pervasive and individual at the same time, therefore, wanting a service that personalized corporate travel, though also needing it to be secure and fitting into their travel policies,” said Nayan Peshkar, senior vice president of digital, distribution, and revenue strategy. “Millennium for Business is a product that empowers SME’s as the key target booker, having seen how under-represented they are in the business travel sector. This purely digital platform makes travel procurement efficient, secure, and simple.”