ATLANTA, Georgia—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) announced the launch of Elevate Renovations + Development, a third-party project manager and asset lifecycle services provider offering flexible solutions tailored to the needs of the hospitality industry.

“In the last 20 years, HVMG has provided development and project management services for over 65 properties in our portfolio of owned and managed hotels throughout the country,” said Robert Cole, founder, president, and CEO of HVMG. “Recently, however, we began expanding our scope and started working with owners and operators beyond our managed portfolio who saw the value that HVMG was able to create and wanted to enjoy similar results themselves. While we will continue to provide these services to our own hotels, Elevate Renovations + Development is officially now open for business for the entire hospitality industry.”

Elevate offers flexible solutions to work with hotel owners on individual, short-term projects as well as being a long-term partner for the lifespan of their investments to bring hotel-specific development and renovation knowledge to their projects. The firm provides a suite of development and project management services, from pre-purchase due diligence through disposition.

Elevate oversaw the $19.6 million complete renovation and rebranding of The Darwin Hotel, part of IHG’s voco collection of lifestyle hotels. The team, led by Suzanne Saunders, chief elevation officer, was responsible for all phases of project management, including pre-development, budget oversight, scheduling, design and planning, procurement buy-out, construction management, accounting, litigation support, and pre-opening and technical services. Though the project began during the COVID-19 pandemic, Elevate still was able to complete the project within nine months.