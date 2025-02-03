Drury Plaza Hotel College Station Opens

ST. LOUIS, Missouri—Drury Hotels Company, LLC opened the Drury Plaza Hotel College Station, which is the 18th Drury Hotel in Texas and includes 160 guestrooms and 1,100 square feet of meeting space. This is the first hotel opened by the company in 2025, with three additional openings slated before the end of the year.

The hotel is near Texas A&M University and less than 15 minutes from historic downtown Bryan. Business and leisure travelers can eat Drury’s hot breakfast and 5:30 Kickback dinnertime snacks and beverages. The property also has amenities including WiFi, parking, an indoor pool, and 24-hour business and fitness centers.

“We are pleased to expand our footprint in Texas as we open the doors and offer warm welcomes at the Drury Plaza Hotel College Station,” said Chuck Drury, CEO, Drury Hotels Company, LLC.

At the hotel, meeting planners will experience flexibility with Drury Hotels’ Meetings with More program. The program provides no food and beverage minimums and WiFi for all meeting attendees. The hotel can accommodate a variety of meetings and events for up to 120 attendees with pre-function spaces, customizable set-up options, catering, and audiovisual options.

The hotel employs 50 full-time and part-time team members in College Station, with General Manager Matilda Harmon leading the team.