Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort Names HVMG Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida—Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel management and investment company, assumed management of the 219-room Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa. The property was recently acquired by Key International, an international real estate development and investment firm, and Wexford Real Estate Investors (WREI).

“The Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa fits nicely with our strategic plan, which includes partnering with best-in-class owners and investors who share the same vision we have for our industry and working with the type of properties that should outperform now and into the foreseeable future,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “With the addition of our two Marriott branded Orlando hotels earlier this month, our Florida portfolio currently sits at 10 hotels. This also marks our seventh resort property, a growing segment for our company. Our pipeline remains active, and we look forward to riding this momentum into the new year.”

The resort is surrounded by Pompano Beach and is a short drive from Deerfield Beach. Guests also may enjoy nearby Shipwreck Park, Pompano Park Amphitheater, and South Florida Diving Headquarters. Resort amenities range from two swimming pools and a 24/7 fitness center, as well as 8,200 square feet of event space. Guests are invited to dine at AND Fish Kitchen + Bar, which provides fresh seafood, or Patio 1200, which offers patio dining and bar service. The resort also houses a signature day spa that offers a variety of massage and wellness packages. Guestrooms provide resort accommodations with ocean views, contemporary comforts, marble bathrooms, and amenities.

The property is the latest addition to Key International’s active hospitality acquisition program, which focuses on the purchase of hotels and resorts in markets throughout the Southeastern United States and Europe. In partnership with WREI, the firm plans a renovation to the resort, creating a new resort-style pool deck and upgrading the room product and the on-site restaurant. Together, Key International and WREI have developed multiple beachfront hotel and resort properties with current assets in Panama City Beach, Jacksonville, and Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“In growing our portfolio, we strive to make an impact on the hospitality experience in each of our markets,” said Shawn Gracey, executive vice president of hospitality, Key International. “This marks our third resort operated by HVMG as we continue to seek the best-in-class operational partners in pursuit of our growth goals.”