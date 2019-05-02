HTNG, AHLA Publish Buyer’s Guide for Employee Safety Devices

CHICAGO—Hospitality Technology Next Generation’s (HTNG’s) Staff Alert Technology Workgroup, in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), released a Device Buyer’s Guide to point hospitality companies in the right direction whether at the start or during the process of device adoption.

This publication is a 30-page Staff Alert Device Buyer’s Guide which organizes questions to consider for companies who may be contemplating solution providers to partner with for the deployment of on-property staff alert technology.

The HTNG workgroup was led by Chairs Parminder Batra, co-founder and CEO of TraknProtect, and Nicole Fessler, director of risk management at White Lodging.

“Created with extensive feedback from hoteliers, property management group, and suppliers, the HTNG Staff Alert Vendors Guide represents a highly effective resource for developing vendor RFI or RFPs and to realize the best solution to support their employee’s security,” said Batra.

“Our announcement of the 5-Star Promise was an unprecedented show of unity within the hospitality industry, prioritizing the safety and security of the more than eight million employees and millions of guests that our industry supports,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “As we approach the one-year anniversary of that commitment, we are shifting our focus to the challenging, but critical process of implementation. This dedicated resource will aid many hoteliers working to reach that next phase.”

According to AHLA, potentially thousands of hotels may need to select and deploy employee safety solutions. Workgroup members have developed this buyer’s guide to assist hoteliers—from general or operations management to corporate brand executives—in building a Request for Information (RFI) or Request for Proposal (RFP) for their hotel property, portfolio, or brand. The objective of this guide is to assist the procurement team with identifying the most relevant questions, and to allow the development of the tailored RFI or RFP for their property or brand.

Similar to HTNG’s Staff Alert Technology Workgroup, AHLA leads a task force of industry participants to begin the process of outlining an implementation framework. This Staff Alert Device Buyer’s Guide is released in conjunction with the AHLA Safety Summit, which took place this week in Washington D.C.

The industry’s 5-Star Promise is a pledge to provide hotel employees across the United States with employee safety devices (ESDs) and commit to enhanced policies, trainings, and resources that together are aimed at enhancing hotel safety, including preventing and responding to sexual harassment and assault. The organizations, HTNG and AHLA, said that they are committed to continue working together to back the 5-Star Promise and deliver positive results to the hospitality industry.