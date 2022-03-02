HotStats Releases Findings from 2021 Global Hotel Performance Review

LONDON—HotStats has unveiled the findings of its “Profit Matters Global Hotel Performance Review 2021.” The report covers full-year data on items inclusive of revenue, departmental expenses, payroll breakdown, and profitability by asset class, along with in-depth regional commentary that adds context around the numbers and looks forward into 2022 and beyond. This year, HotStats partnered with the IHG Owners Association and HAMA Europe for insights from its members.

“The last two years have been tumultuous for the global hotel industry, but as 2021 illustrates, and as the data show, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and becoming sharper,” said Pablo Alonso, CEO of HotStats. “Now is the time for hoteliers to be extra vigilant vis-à-vis the bottom line, which means making sure that as revenues rise, costs remain in check, something hoteliers swiftly addressed at the outset of the pandemic. Consulting data will be central as the recovery moves forward.”

The “Profit Matters Global Hotel Performance Review 2021” includes:

