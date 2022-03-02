MIAMI BEACH, Florida—CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI) announced a new platform-level investment partnership with professional boxer and businessman Floyd Mayweather.

The platform investment vehicles will be open to other athletes, celebrities, and select family offices with aims to deploy over $250 million into commercial real estate assets, inclusive of CGI’s Hospitality Fund (H-Fund), and other CGI investment vehicles with a spectrum of real estate strategies and asset classes, including hotel, office, and private credit. The partnership is aligned with CGI’s commitment to creating long-term value and seeking to improve the communities where it invests through its ESG aligned social impact strategy.

“I’ve long admired Floyd Mayweather for being one of the world’s greatest professional athletes and for his incredible business instincts,” said CGI Founder and CEO Raoul Thomas. “The CGI family is honored to welcome him and we look forward to working together to foster a steadfast and sustainable approach to commercial real estate investing.”

“I am blessed to have made a lot of money as a professional athlete, which I have used to create generational wealth. I am inspired to work with CGI and take these experiences to empower other athletes to do the same through investing in commercial real estate,” said Mayweather.

Mayweather has created a name for himself outside of the ring as a businessman whose decisions are centered on creating generational wealth. The retired boxing champion turned investor is continuing to expand his growing real estate investment portfolio, which includes numerous commercial real estate properties around the country totaling billions of dollars in assets.

“Over the years, Mayweather’s savvy investment decisions have made him a notable figure in business fueled by the desire to create a platform of financial independence for the people and communities around him, this desire is directly aligned with my own vision for CGI to be a vehicle for this type of change,” Thomas said.