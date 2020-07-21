Several major hotel brands this week announced policies requiring face masks across public areas in hotels. On Tuesday, Hyatt announced that beginning on July 27, all Hyatt hotels in the United States and Canada will require face coverings within indoor public areas. On Monday, Marriott International released a video during which Arne Sorenson, Marriott president and CEO, announced that guests will be included in the company’s face mask policy starting on July 27.

The announcements follow actions by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) last week to promote a standardized practice of face coverings in hotel public spaces. On Thursday, AHLA released its Safe Stay Guest Checklist as part of its Safe Stay guidelines, an industry-wide, enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees. The Safe Stay Guest Checklist outlines five requirements, including face coverings in all indoor public spaces and practicing social distancing in all common areas. In addition, AHLA sent letters last week to the Trump Administration, the National Governor’s Association, and the United States Conference of Mayors urging them to standardize the use of face coverings across all 50 states.

In addition to Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson and Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian, several leaders of AHLA Member Companies expressed support of AHLA’s Safe Stay Guest Checklist, including Chris Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton; Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas, IHG; Jonathan Tisch, chairman and CEO, Loews Hotels & Co.; and Jim Alderman, CEO, Americas, Radisson Hotel Group.

Advertisement

Below is a list of companies that have officially announced a brand-wide face mask policy for guests.

Hyatt

Hyatt announced on July 21 that, beginning July 27 and for the foreseeable future, all Hyatt hotels in the United States and Canada will require face coverings within indoor public areas, which include meetings and events spaces, restaurants and bars, and fitness centers. Guests may be exempt from this mandate while consuming food or beverages in restaurants, or if they have a medical condition or are under the age of two years.

Guests who are not wearing face coverings indoors will be asked to wear one, and at all Hyatt hotels, face masks will be made available to guests who do not have one. Additionally, Hyatt hotels are asking guests to social distance in indoor and outdoor public areas following guidelines that are prominently placed throughout properties.

“This new policy comes at a pivotal time amidst the ongoing challenges of COVID-19 and helps us care for the health and safety of our guests and colleagues,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt. “In an effort to enable safe travel, we support AHLA’s recently expanded Safe Stay initiative and traveler checklist that help us come together as an industry to promote clear guidelines, which for the foreseeable future include the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces and practicing social distancing throughout the hotel.”

Marriott International

In a video released on July 20, Sorenson announced (after removing his own face mask) that the company is extending its face mask requirement, which currently applies to associates and is part of the company’s Commitment to Clean initiative. Guests will now be required to wear face masks in all indoor public spaces starting on July 27.

“We can do more to protect each other and our associates who are here to welcome and take care of you,” Sorenson added. “Health experts have made it clear that wearing face coverings in public spaces is one of the easiest steps that we can all take to protect one another and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Sorenson said that Marriott will communicate these new brand standards through pre-arrival communications, signage, and training, which will be rolled out over the course of the next several days.

MGM Resorts

On June 24, MGM Resorts International announced a nationwide mask policy that went into effect on June 26. Masks are required for all guests and visitors inside public spaces at every MGM Resorts property in the United States.

“It is clear that the coronavirus still presents a significant public health threat, and masks have proven to be one of the best ways to curtail the spread,” the company said in a statement. “If a guest is in need of a mask, we will provide one. We hope that our guests will do their part to help the collective efforts to curtail the spread of the virus. Guests who do not wish to comply will be asked to leave the property.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE