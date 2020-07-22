HEI Hotels & Resorts has assumed management of the 363-room DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore in Danvers, Mass. The addition marks HEI’s sixth property in the Boston area and comes just weeks after HEI announced it has been engaged to manage the Revere Hotel Boston Common.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore is positioned to attract both business and leisure travelers as it is adjacent to the 65,000-square-foot Coco Key Water Park, which reopens on August 1 and has more than 30,000 square feet of meetings and conference space. Hotel guests can choose from Splash N Stay packages that include accommodation at exclusive CoCo themed guestrooms or suites, and complimentary Coco Key Water Park passes. There is also an Atlantis Sports Club and Spa onsite, offering access to a fitness club, indoor pool, and spa facilities. Additional amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include the Tradewinds Restaurant and Lobby Bar, which will reopen on September 1, and courtesy pick-up from the local rail station.

The hotel offers guests access to Boston’s North Shore beaches like Gloucester and Manchester, and the historic towns of Salem and Burlington.

Advertisement

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE