Hotels Get Creative With Open-Air Dining

Local regulations limiting indoor dining coupled with concerns around health and safety are driving more hotels to move their restaurant and bar seating outdoors during the pandemic. Below are four properties that have recently launched unique open-air dining options.

Hotel Revival Launches ‘Topside Outside’

Hotel Revival Baltimore this month launched “Topside Outside,” its first outdoor dining space looking onto the Washington Monument and surrounded by a Baltimore-themed mural by local artist Will Watson. Located off Monument Street in the hotel’s former valet lane, Topside Outside offers open-air dining, socially distanced seating, and a menu crafted by Executive Chef Justin Vaiciunas, who joined the Hotel Revival team in May. The restaurant will also offer craft cocktails by the Topside bar team and a signature drink from the Zero Proof and Zero Judgment spirit-free beverage menu created by bartender Anna Welker.

Topside Outside is open through October 31, 2020. During this time, indoor dining at Topside (located on the top level of the hotel) will not be available, but Hotel Revival is making Topside available for private events.

JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek Opens Toro Location With Patio

DiamondRock Hospitality Company and Denver’s Richard Sandoval Hospitality, led by Chef Richard Sandoval, have successfully opened the first Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge in Denver at the JW Marriott Denver Cherry Creek—the sixth Toro location worldwide and the sixth Richard Sandoval concept in Colorado.

Retractable glass doors off the restaurant’s bar lounge and main dining room open out onto an L-shaped veranda with original art and hand-woven Peruvian pillows and throws on communal couches beneath large-shade umbrellas. After sunset, string lights illuminate the entire deck. For social or business gatherings, the private dining room has its own draped courtyard. There is an additional, flexible event space that opens to the outdoors which allows for social distancing and accommodating larger parties.

In addition to serving lunch and dinner daily, Toro Latin Kitchen & Lounge is offering its full menu for Toro To Go via curbside takeout and third-party delivery via Grub Hub. A portion of the proceeds of the curbside takeout program benefits No Kid Hungry Colorado and its local partners.

W Aspen Adds Townie Food Truck

On May 27, W Aspen reopened its doors and welcomed guests and locals back to its hotel, restaurants, and year-round rooftop. To feed first responders and locals during the hotel’s “Safer at Home” pause, W Aspen’s Chef Jacqueline Siao and her team debuted the Townie food truck for curbside, open-air dining. Townie has become so popular it will remain open, and W Aspen is expanding its cafe-style seating in front of the hotel.

Townie’s menu highlights include the CO Rockies Triple Play (a Hebrew National quarter-pound hot dog on an Amoroso roll with Carolina style pulled pork and purple poppy seed slaw); Milstein Philly Roasted Chicken Sandwich (caramelized onions and peppers, horseradish mustard mayo, and cheese sauce on an Amoroso roll); and the Cali Club (roasted turkey, crushed avocado, hot house tomatoes, peppered bacon, black garlic aioli, and lettuce on a sourdough loaf).

KEX Portland Opens Lady of the Mountain Rooftop Bar

While KEX Portland, the first U.S. location of the Iceland-born social hotel, remains closed, the property reopened its ground-floor restaurant, Dóttir, on August 7 and launched a new rooftop bar, Lady of the Mountain. Named after the female personification of Iceland, Lady of the Mountain has a summery cocktail menu by Bar Manager Lydia McLuen and drink-friendly snacks. The rooftop overlooks Portland’s Central Eastside and the treelines beyond, with extra spacing between its six tables. Lady of the Mountain seats 20 guests in all and tables are available by reservation only from Wednesday through Sunday.

Dóttir reopened with 15 tables indoors and with two new outdoor dining spaces: a courtyard accommodating 16 and street seating for 14 guests. Dóttir is open for dinner service Thursday through Sunday.

