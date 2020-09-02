DENVER — Sage Hospitality Group added two California hotels to its portfolio of managed properties: The Guild Hotel, Tribute Portfolio in downtown San Diego and The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort and Spa in downtown Sonoma.

“We are truly thrilled to welcome these two beautiful assets and their teams into the Sage family,” said Daniel del Olmo, president and COO of Sage Hotel Management, a Sage Hospitality Group company. “Both The Guild Hotel and The Lodge at Sonoma are perfect additions to our growing portfolio of lifestyle hotels, and we look forward to bringing the talent and expertise of the Sage team to these operations. We are thankful to our partners at Oram Hotels and DiamondRock Hospitality Company for their partnership with Sage.”

When evaluating new business opportunities, Sage Hospitality Group assesses how the four companies within the enterprise—Sage Hotel Management, Sage Restaurant Concepts, the recently launched Sage Studio, and Sage Investments—can provide a competitive advantage to both the asset and ownership partners. Sage has invested several million dollars in a platform that includes revenue generation support, customer relationship management, and centralized accounting and procurement services as well as human resources, labor productivity, and property management systems.

The Guild and The Lodge at Sonoma further grow Sage’s portfolio of hotels in the independent, soft-branded, and lifestyle segment. Sage Restaurant Concepts will be leading the management of food and beverage operations at both hotels. Sage Studio will evaluate each property and work with the property teams to find opportunities to create new experiences. The team at Sage Investments will provide guidance to the operations teams.

The Guild Hotel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

Opened in summer 2019, The Guild Hotel is a reimagination of the historic Armed Services YMCA building in downtown San Diego. The 162-room hotel is part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio and pays homage to the building’s past through the restoration of historic details, like the reconditioned exterior and stone staircase. At the same time, the hotel creates fresh appeal for business travelers, jet setters, and taste-making locals through modern design and amenities, like a grand ballroom in place of the original basketball court and pool.

“The guest experience at The Guild is intended to be rooted in nostalgia and familiarity, but injected with a modern edge,” said Alvin Mansour of Oram Hotels, the San Diego-based ownership group for The Guild. “We look forward to working with the Sage team to continue to bring our vision to life and create unforgettable memories for the guests of the hotel.”

The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa

The Lodge at Sonoma is located in California wine country less than an hour north of San Francisco and minutes away from wineries and vineyards. Long known as a staple of the community, the property will soon welcome a new signature concept from renowned chef Michael Mina, Wit & Wisdom Sonoma—a wine country tavern that will offer American comfort food and a robust wine list.

“We have partnered with Sage Hospitality Group and its companies for many years, and look forward to the operational expertise they will bring to The Lodge at Sonoma,” said Tom Healy, COO of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, which owns The Lodge at Sonoma.

