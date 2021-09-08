Gulph Creek Hotels to Manage Four Points by Sheraton Albany

WAYNE, Pennsylvania—Gulph Creek Hotels, a mid-Atlantic hotel management and development company, announced its recent selection as the new operator for the 108-room Four Points by Sheraton Albany, New York. The hotel opened in August 2020.

Located minutes from the state Capitol, this Four Points by Sheraton Albany is the first of its brand in New York’s capital region. The hotel’s proximity to downtown Albany, local universities, and the Albany International Airport position it to serve guests and visitors.

Four Points has guestrooms equipped with anticipated traveler essentials—coffee maker, fridge, microwave, iron and board, hairdryer, safe, and TV. The hotel also offers experience the brand’s “Best Brews” program featuring locally sourced craft beers available on tap within the hotel.

Additionally, the hotel has 1,300 square feet of meeting space that can accommodate groups of up to 120 people for small to midsize corporate and social events.

The Four Points by Sheraton Albany is among other recent additions in the region for Gulph Creek Hotels. With the opening of the Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown Goshen and the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Saratoga Springs in 2020, the Gulph Creek management and development company continues to expand its footprint in the region.

“We are thrilled to be operating the new Four Points in the Albany region,” explained Derek Sylvester, principal at Gulph Creek Hotels. “The new prototype provides all the appealing amenities of a full-service hotel—including an attractive bar, full-serve restaurant, and intimate ballroom—while still maintaining a select-service business model. It’s really the best of both worlds.”