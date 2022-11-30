PROVO, Utah—Dynamic City Capital (DCC) announced the acquisition of The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton. The Charter Hotel is the only Curio Collection by Hilton hotel in the Seattle/Bellevue market and opened in 2018.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Seattle Bellevue market. The Charter Hotel is a distinct, unique, and highly prized premium hotel in a prime market and a wonderful addition to our portfolio,” stated Joel Sybrowsky, DCC’s managing partner. “The Charter Hotel is in a highly coveted location ideal for both business and leisure travelers. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring high-quality, premium hotels in the best markets in the country.”

The 16-story, 229-room Charter Hotel has more than 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space. In addition, the hotel offers a food and beverage experience in the Fog Room, a rooftop lounge, and in Patagōn, an Argentine restaurant with locally sourced fish, meat, and vegetables. It is located in downtown Seattle and is within walking distance of many of Seattle’s attractions, shops, and restaurants, including Pike Place Market, the Convention Center, Seattle Aquarium, Pier 66, and Pine Street.