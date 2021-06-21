Hotel Lulu Reopens in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM—Following a reconceptualization of both its guestrooms and public spaces, Hotel Lulu reopened its doors. Located next to Disneyland and minutes from the Anaheim Convention Center, the property has a laidback design with a modern twist. With 310 guestrooms, Hotel Lulu has signature restaurant Lulu’s Kitchen; the Lulu’s Coffee outlet; an outdoor pool; a fitness center; 5,400 square feet of meeting and event space; and an onsite Disneyland Insiders team. The hotel is managed by Azul Hospitality Group, a San Diego-based hospitality management company focused on upscale hotels and resorts, and is owned by J Street Hospitality, also based in San Diego.

“We are excited to announce the reopening of Hotel Lulu and look forward to welcoming travelers, ensuring our guests have a carefree California experience,” said John Chan, hotel manager of Hotel Lulu. “This newly renovated hotel exudes the fun-loving energy of our Anaheim location, with everything travelers may need to kick back and relax after a day of adventures. From pool deck wine receptions for adults to fireside bedtime stories for kids, we have something for everyone and our goal is to make each guests’ desires our top priority.”

Art and Design

Hotel Lulu has been fully renovated, including all soft goods in the guestrooms, the lobby, outdoor pool, meeting space, and food and beverage venues, with the addition of Lulu’s Coffee. The property was built in the 1960s with a nod to mid-century architecture, which inspired the renovation. The lobby features clean lines with pops of color and a 1960s style record player. Guestrooms offer contemporary furniture and appointed bedding and bathroom amenities.

Each guestroom at Hotel Lulu was designed to be a guest’s retreat. Room categories include two queen bed standard rooms, accessible two queen bed standard rooms, king bed standard rooms, and accessible king bed standard rooms. Guestrooms come with flat-screen TVs; an in-room refrigerator; a shower-tub combination; pick-up dining service from Lulu’s Kitchen, in-room coffee maker and tea service; and complimentary WiFi.

The outdoor pool is outfitted with lounge spaces, fire pits, and al fresco dining tables. Themed cocktails will be offered by the hotel’s outdoor pool like B-LuLu-agoon, a citrusy cocktail that changes colors when stirred.

Food and Beverage

California cuisine is at the heart of Hotel Lulu’s offerings, including:

Lulu’s Kitchen: The signature restaurant features snackable, shareable plates. Those who would rather enjoy a meal from the comfort of their room can opt for the restaurant’s pick-up dining service.

Lulu’s Coffee: The newest addition to the hotel, Lulu’s Coffee is a grab-and-go outlet with on-the-go sandwiches and salads, artisanal baked goods, and quiches, as well as local favorite Intelligentsia Coffee and teas. For kids, Lulu’s Coffee will offer delicious hot chocolate, warm milk, smoothies, and juice.

Activities

Hotel Lulu encourages guests to explore their child-at-heart spirit. Daily and nightly activities will be offered that are sure to keep guests entertained, including Craft Time with Lulu, dine-in movies, pool deck wine receptions, and Disneyland experiences.

Meetings and Events

Hotel Lulu features 5,4000 square feet of indoor meeting space with three meeting facilities on property, each designed to accommodate groups large and small; the largest room holds up to 250 guests.

Hotel Lulu has implemented strict COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with state and local laws.