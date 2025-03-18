Colleen Weiss-Hanen

What initially inspired you to pursue a career in hospitality?

My hospitality journey began somewhat unexpectedly. Fresh out of college after earning a degree in accounting, I took a job as a controller at a lodge in Vail, intending to spend a year or two working, skiing, and enjoying mountain life before moving to a big city to pursue a career as a CPA. However, what was meant to be a temporary stop quickly turned into a lifelong passion. I fell in love with more than just the mountains—I fell in love with hospitality itself. There is something truly special about this industry: the ability to create memorable experiences, bring joy to people, and build connections that extend far beyond a single stay. I witnessed firsthand how a simple act of service—whether anticipating a guest’s needs, creating a seamless experience, or making someone feel at home—could leave a lasting impact. Over time, I came to understand that hospitality is not just about providing a place to stay; it is about people. It is about caring for others, crafting meaningful moments, and fostering relationships that stand the test of time. It is about being part of something bigger than yourself—a community, an experience, and a shared commitment to service. That realization is what ultimately inspired me to pursue a career in hospitality, and it continues to drive me every day.

Who have been some of your mentors or role models and what were their most valuable lessons?

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of learning from a diverse range of leaders, each leaving a lasting impact on my approach to leadership. From the less effective ones, I learned what not to do—how poor leadership can erode team morale, create inefficiencies, and hinder growth. These experiences reinforced the importance of communication, integrity, and accountability in any leadership role. On the other hand, the truly great leaders I worked with saw potential in me and pushed me beyond my comfort zone. Their mentorship not only shaped my leadership style but also played a significant role in guiding me to where I am today.

The most influential mentors in my life have been my parents. Their wisdom laid the foundation for my values, work ethic, and overall approach to leadership. Some of the most important lessons they instilled in me include:

“If you are not having fun, it’s your own fault.” Attitude and perspective can transform any challenge into an opportunity.

“Everyone is equal.” Coming from a father who fought in World War II and was born in the 1920s, I was fortunate to be raised with this mindset, which set the groundwork for my ethics and leadership philosophy.

“Treat others as you want to be treated.” The Golden Rule is timeless and has guided me in both professional and personal interactions.

“The true test of character is what you do when no one is looking.” Integrity is not about recognition—it is about always doing what is right, regardless of who is watching.

Beyond my parents, one of my most impactful professional mentors did not necessarily give me one defining piece of advice; instead, they led by example. The lessons I absorbed from them continue to shape my leadership style today:

Drama has no place in the workplace. Stay focused on solutions rather than distractions.

Respect everyone for who they are. True leadership is about valuing diverse perspectives and treating people with dignity.

Keep things light—humor matters. A positive and lighthearted approach fosters collaboration and resilience.

Do not sweat the small stuff—always keep the big picture in mind. Effective leadership is about prioritization and focusing on what truly matters.

Humility is key. It fosters empathy, understanding, and stronger relationships with those around you.

Perhaps the most important takeaway from my mentor was this: We are in the business of serving others—that is the very definition of hospitality. Our role is to serve our stakeholders, not the other way around. Leadership in hospitality is about creating meaningful experiences, fostering relationships, and ensuring that everyone—guests, employees, and partners—feels valued.

The lessons I have learned from my mentors, both personal and professional, continue to guide my leadership approach. They have taught me that great leadership is not about titles or power—it is about inspiring others, leading with authenticity, and creating an environment where people feel empowered to succeed.

What is your outlook for the future of diversity and inclusion in the hospitality industry?

The hospitality industry has always been a global one, and when it comes to our workforce, we rely heavily on H-2B and J-1 visa employees who bring diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives to our teams. This international talent is essential to delivering exceptional guest experiences and maintaining the vibrancy of our industry. From a DEI perspective at the executive level, I am proud to say that our executive committee has an equal representation of men and women. However, true diversity and inclusion go beyond just balance—it is about fostering an environment where different voices are heard, valued, and incorporated into decision-making. We actively seek out diverse perspectives, recognizing that the best decisions come from considering multiple viewpoints. The future of diversity and inclusion in hospitality depends on our ability to embrace and cultivate differences, ensuring that leadership reflects the diversity of both our workforce and our guests.

How do you feel the lodging industry is performing in terms of getting women into leadership positions?

The hospitality industry still has a long way to go when it comes to getting women into leadership positions. Despite women making up over 50 percent of the hospitality workforce, they hold less than 20 percent of C-Suite roles, with even lower representation among women of color and Latina leaders.

One of the biggest challenges is the difficulty of balancing a leadership career with family responsibilities. Women feel pressured to choose between the two. There is still a lingering expectation that women should prioritize family over career, making it even harder for them to advance into executive roles. I became a CEO at the age of 56, after my children were grown, but for many women with younger children, the demands of leadership can feel like an impossible balancing act.

With this, research consistently shows that companies with more women in leadership are more profitable and innovative and have higher levels of employee engagement. A diverse C-Suite is not just about fairness—it is a business imperative. Organizations that embrace diverse leadership teams benefit from a wider range of perspectives, stronger decision-making, and a deeper understanding of their customer base.

The hospitality industry has an opportunity and frankly a responsibility to break down these barriers, support women in their career growth, and create pathways for more diverse leadership. True progress will require not just filling quotas but fostering environments where women are supported, empowered, and given the opportunities to thrive at every level of leadership.