Deal Report: Four Hotel Financing Announcements

2 PMZ Realty Capital Completes $37.5 Million Bridge Loan for MC Hotel in Montclair, N.J.

PMZ Realty Capital LLC, a boutique real estate investment banking firm, completed a $37.5 million bridge loan for the new 159-key MC Hotel, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, in Montclair, N.J., on behalf of The Pinnacle Companies and The Hampshire Companies. The loan is a three-year term with a floating rate based on LIBOR and was funded by a public mortgage REIT. The MC Hotel is the first full-service hotel developed in Montclair, N.J., since 1938 and anchors the Montclair Center Gateway Redevelopment Plan, known as CentroVerde—a $120 mixed-use development. The property includes a rooftop bar and lounge with views of Manhattan, more than 8,500 square feet of meeting and event space, a farm-to-table restaurant, and a lobby library. This is the second loan arranged by PMZ Realty Capital for this project. The MC Hotel will be managed by the Aparium Hotel Group.