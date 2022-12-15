Hospitality Lodging Systems Adds Four Hotels to Its Portfolio

Atlanta-based Hospitality Lodging Systems (HLS) has added two Budgetel Inn & Suites properties and two Haven Hotel properties to its portfolio. There are now 37 Budgetel hotels with 3,813 rooms operating in 10 states plus China and 12 Haven properties with 698 rooms in nine states within the HLS portfolio.

The new Budgetel hotels are both in metro Atlanta—a 218-room conversion from Clarion, located on the north side of the city’s perimeter ring highway, and a 121-room property in suburban Lilburn.

The Haven Hotels include a 50-suite, newly-renovated property in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta and a 130-room property in Hazelwood, Missouri, located 15 miles north of the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis.

“Our brands are attracting owners who want to lower costs and boost profits, especially as our industry struggles to recover from two years of pandemic slowdown,” said Doug Collins, chairman and CEO of HLS. “Among the most popular features of our contract are unlimited free online reservations, fewer mandated amenities, and an annual exit opportunity.”

HLS operates 72 properties with a total of 5,864 rooms under three brands. In addition to the Budgetel and Haven brands, there are 23 AmeriVu Inn & Suites properties with 1,353 rooms in nine states.