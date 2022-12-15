AHLA Releases Statement on Department of Labor Proposed Regulations

WASHINGTON—In comments submitted to the Department of Labor, the American Hotel & Lodging Association opposed DOL’s proposed regulations that would revise its analysis for determining employee or independent contractor classifications under the Fair Labor Standards Act. AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers also released the following statement opposing the proposal:

“The Department of Labor’s proposed changes would make the historically difficult labor challenges even worse. With almost all hotels dealing with staffing shortages, hoteliers need maximum flexibility to quickly hire independent contractors. But DOL’s proposed rule would inject dysfunction and uncertainty into this process by inventing vague new definitions intended to redefine business relationships, restrict flexibility, and ignore actual workplace practices. The new rule would make it more difficult for hotels to establish consistent operations and maintain appropriate staffing levels to serve guests. AHLA opposes these proposed changes and urges DOL to maintain the current worker-classification standard.”