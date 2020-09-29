Four new properties have joined the AmeriVu portfolio as conversions from other brands: a 60-room conversion from an American Hotel in Waconia, Minnesota; a 51-room conversion from a Comfort Inn in Cisago City, Minnesota; a 42-room conversion from an America’s Best Value Inn in Helen, Georgia; and a 33-room conversion from an America’s Best Value Inn in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

AmeriVu, which now operates 19 properties, is one of three brands offered by Atlanta-based Hospitality Lodging Systems (HLS), along with Budgetel Inns & Suites with 37 properties and Haven Inn & Suites with nine properties.

Doug Collins, chairman and CEO of HLS, said that the HLS brands offer a contract characterized by 50 percent lower fees, few mandated amenities, an annual exit opportunity, and other owner-friendly benefits.

The AmeriVu brand was started in 2015 by Wisconsin hotelier Nick Rai and joined HLS in March of 2017 under a long-term licensing agreement. Additional AmeriVu conversions are expected within the next 90 days of properties in Arizona, Georgia, and Texas.

