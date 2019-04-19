Homewood Suites by Hilton Dover Completes $2 Million Renovation

Dover, N.H.—The Homewood Suites by Hilton Dover recently completed a $2 million renovation project to its 88-room, all-suite property. The project was led by Granite State Contract Furnishings and included a complete refresh to the property, including the guestrooms, lobby, guest lodge, and outdoor patio and grill area.

Owned and operated by Lafrance Hospitality, the Homewood Suites by Hilton Dover offers rooms that include kitchens fully equipped with microwaves and full-size refrigerators, an indoor pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, meeting space, complimentary breakfast daily, and evening socials every Monday through Thursday.

The new look is based on the Homewood Suites Take Flight initiative, which focuses on the functionality and ambiance of shared spaces and in-suite enhancements to increase productivity and comfort for the way guests live and work today.

“We are very excited about the results of our recent renovations. The updated look gives our property a facelift that we cannot wait for our guests and community to experience for themselves,” said Molly Mulholland, general manager.