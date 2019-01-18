Holiday Inn Houston International Airport Undergoes Renovation

HOUSTON—The Holiday Inn at Houston International Airport has begun a multi-million-dollar renovation. Nearly every inch of the 414-room hotel will be renovated, refreshed, or redesigned. The hotel will remain open during renovations, which are set to be completed by late 2019.

“It is the beginning of a new era for the hotel, and we are excited to provide our business and leisure travelers as well as our Houston neighbors with top-notch facilities and amenities,” said John Muller, general manager for Holiday Inn—Houston International Airport. “This hotel will transform into a place that exemplifies modern comfort and will offer superior hospitality for our guests throughout their stay.”

Updated Guestrooms

To ensure a comfortable stay, the flooring, walls, lighting, artwork, televisions, power outlets, furniture, and beds will be replaced and upgraded.

Getting Work Done

Holiday Inn—Houston International Airport provides multiple options for the business traveler. Guests can have their own remote office or schedule a conference at one of the multiple conference rooms on-site. The seven meeting and event rooms total more than 8,000 square feet to offer adaptable and customizable space. In addition, a redesigned lobby and arrival lounge will offer quick access to plug-in and work in a comfortable environment.

Food and Drink

The hotel offers a grab-and-go bar that is designed with convenience in mind. Guests can grab a snack or take a bottle of wine or beer back to the room. New accessible, open shelving will allow guests to quickly “grab and go” from a variety of drinks and snacks throughout the day. The property will also have a full-service bar and restaurant offering casual dining options.

Fitness and Play Facilities

The hotel offers new sand volleyball courts, a refurbished tennis court, an upgraded fitness center with cardio and weight equipment, and new lounge furniture for the pool deck that will provide guests with a variety of fitness and recreational activities catered to the individual or family.

“These upgrades signify a commitment to our guests to ensure they are treated to unique fitness opportunities, comfortable rooms, and high-quality food and drink options during their visit,” said Nevertity Sadek, director of sales, Holiday Inn—Houston International Airport.