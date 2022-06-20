Holiday Inn Express Opens Over 25 Hotels With Formula Blue 2.0

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that more than 25 Holiday Inn Express properties with Formula Blue 2.0, the next evolution of the brand’s design solution, have opened across the United States and Canada. Holiday Inn Express is committed to delivering owner economics and guest experiences. Whether travelers are hitting the road for leisure or business, they can experience the latest in Formula Blue design from Valencia-Santa Clarita, California, to White Marsh, Maryland.

IHG first released the Formula Blue design in 2014, bringing the trademark elements of open check-in, enclosed breakfast bar, and guestroom refreshment zone to hotel owners and travelers. Formula Blue has been the most popular design initiative in the brand’s 30-year history and is now in more than 1,200 hotels in North America.

Stephanie Atiase, vice president, global brand head for Holiday Inn Express, said, “Holiday Inn Express is our fastest growing brand because of our focus on investing in a design and brand experience in areas where it matters most to guests. We’re focused on making design changes that, based on consumer insights, impact booking decisions, and continue to offer great owner value.”

Guests will now experience these design changes with Formula Blue 2.0:

Public spaces with increased warmth and local distinction—The check-in area has architectural wood elements for an inviting guest arrival experience; the great room also has architectural wood elements; the perching area has regional artwork with a state-specific wall map graphic to provide guests with a sense of place.

Gues rooms with more usable space for travelers and cost savings for owners—A redesigned Smart Shelf in the entry reduces owner cost while providing the same guest experience; the functional rack now combines the luggage bench and drawers to lower owner cost and provides more space for guests. This includes a redesigned wardrobe with a separate ironing board/iron compartment.

Neil Patel, owner, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Valencia-Santa Clarita, California, said, “I have owned hotels for 14 years and partnered with IHG for much of that time. In fact, one of our first hotels when my dad and I started our company was an IHG property. My Holiday Inn Express has performed strongly as an investment and is popular for travelers coming through the Valencia-Santa Clarita market. Working with IHG to upgrade our property to the next iteration of the Formula Blue design was a great experience and I love welcoming guests into our new and improved spaces. As a regional owner, I really appreciate the cost savings aspect that Formula Blue 2.0 delivered without sacrificing the quality provided to the owner.”

Keyur Patel, owner, Holiday Inn Express White Marsh, Maryland, said, “Like many of my fellow owners, my brother Ketul and I grew up in the hotel business and it’s still a family business for us today. We built our very first Holiday Inn Express in 1999, and our strategy has always been to build and operate quality hotels. My wife Heeral and I worked closely with the IHG team to incorporate the Formula Blue 2.0 design at the new White Marsh hotel and the results have been fantastic. Our favorite part is the public area which now has regionalized artwork done in a programmatic way. The entire design just feels better.”

Holiday Inn Express hotels are value-oriented travelers. These properties offer competitive rates for both business and leisure travelers. At Holiday Inn Express, the staff makes every interaction with its guests simple, smart, and engaging. Last year, Holiday Inn Express celebrated its 30th anniversary and has opened more than 3,000 hotels globally.