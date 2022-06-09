IHG Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 6,000 Open Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) celebrated 6,000 open hotels by unveiling the “6,000 Club” and announcing partnerships with sports and entertainment events.

The 6,000 Club features a collection of newly opened hotels from IHG’s portfolio, showing the global reach of its 17 brands and the many ways its hotel teams work with owners and guests by delivering True Hospitality for Good. The milestone was commemorated by IHG CEO, Keith Barr, at the New York Stock Exchange on June 7 when he rang the bell to signal the close of trading, alongside local hotel general managers and colleagues.

In the past five years, IHG has broadened its appeal to owners and guests by acquiring or launching six brands to take the portfolio to 17, providing more choice and experiences. The new additions include Luxury & Lifestyle brands Six Senses, Regent and Vignette Collection; Premium brand, voco hotels; Essentials brand, avid hotels; and Suites brand, Atwell Suites.

IHG is set to grow its portfolio by a further 30 percent, with more than 1,800 hotels already signed in its development pipeline, illustrating how much owners value the strength of IHG’s scale and brands. To thank guests, the company recently reinvented its loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, to offer members more choice, value, and rewards on a new mobile app.

The company is also announcing a series of exciting multi-year sports and entertainment partnerships for IHG One Rewards members that will connect travelers at events around the world, including Major League Soccer, European Professional Club Rugby, and music festivals across the United States and the United Kingdom.

IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO, Keith Barr, said, “I’m incredibly proud of our IHG Hotels & Resorts teams for reaching a milestone of 6,000 hotels open around the world, and would like to thank our owners for their collaboration and our guests for their love and trust in our brands. Every single property we open is a cause for celebration as we offer guests unrivaled experiences in amazing locations and give owners even more reasons to work with us. Our new partnerships will connect more of our IHG One Rewards members with memorable moments, as travel continues to return. With over 1,800 hotels in our pipeline, I’m looking forward to IHG’s next chapter of growth and to celebrating plenty more milestones to come.”

Hotels in the 6,000 Club will celebrate in the coming months by surprising select guests with 6,000 IHG One Rewards points. Some of the hotels in the Club are:

Six Senses Fort Barwara

Regent Phu Quoc

Kimpton Margot Sydney

voco The Hague

Atwell Suites Denver Airport

Staybridge Suites Al Khobar City

With a shared belief that experiences bring people together, the new partnerships will connect travelers around the world.