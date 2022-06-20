Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Erie, Pennsylvania, Opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites in Erie, Pennsylvania. Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Erie is a 100-room hotel that sits near I-90 just off I-79. The hotel offers free WiFi and access to guest coin laundry. Guests are also provided with streaming services in every room, including Netflix, Hulu, and Spotify. All rooms also come equipped with a flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge. Red Roof PLUS+ & Suites Erie is a pet-friendly hotel.

The hotel will be having a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 27, 2022. Food will be served and there will be several giveaways. The Mayor of Erie will be the master of ceremonies and Red Roof President George Limbert will attend the event.

The hotel is located 5.8 miles from Erie International Airport and within walking distance from Union Station and about a 5-minute drive from the Bayfront Convention Center and the Erie Zoo.

The hotel participates in RediRewards from Red Roof. The hotel also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.