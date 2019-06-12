HITEC Preview: Five Product Launches in Hospitality Tech

1LG Brings Transparent OLED Commercial Display to the United States
Ahead of HITEC Minneapolis during InfoComm 2019, LG Business Solutions officially launched the LG Transparent OLED digital signage display in the United States. Available for the first time starting this month, the razor-thin, see-through display can be used in retail and hospitality to deliver a unique customer experience. Video on the 55-inch class display is augmented by seeing objects and images behind the screen.
2Verdant Unveils ZX Thermostat
Next week at HITEC Minneapolis, Verdant will display its newest guestroom energy management thermostat. The ZX thermostat combines passive infrared (PIR) occupancy-based thermostats and intelligent cloud software to set back temperature while guests are away. Patented features like Night Occupancy Mode and Dynamic Intelligent Recovery ensure maximum energy savings without compromising guest comfort.
3HCN Adds Three Programs for Navigator Tablets
At HITEC Minneapolis, Hotel Communication Network will reveal three programs to turn HCN Navigator tablets into a hotel profit center. HCN’s new “Guest Choice” program is designed to streamline housekeeping by offering guests a choice in opting out of room cleaning and offering late check out. Next, HCN’s “DineIN” program will enable guests to order from the hotel’s onsite restaurant and grab-and-go options via the Navigator tablet. Lastly, the HCN “Event” program will allow direct channel marketing to event goers and connect them to the hotel, the city, and each to drive hotel revenues and boost customer review scores.
4dormakaba Announces Mobile-Ready Saffire LX Electronic Lock
dormakaba will demonstrate its new Saffire LX mobile-ready RFID guestroom electronic door lock at HITEC. With RFID technology in a contemporary design, the Saffire LX is designed to be easy-to-use, flexible, and secure, while giving hotels the option of offering guests RFID keycards or issuing mobile credentials.
5Volara Showcases New Enhancements To Voice
At HITEC, Volara will unveil new enhancements to its voice-based conversation-management software along with multi-integrated, voice-based experiences. The company will showcase six new pieces of voice-enabled hardware, including wearables and screen based solutions; technology that enables guests to connect by voice to their personal music playlists; real-time reply updating in human voice with content tailored based on PMS data; skill invocation free engagement on Alexa and custom wake words on WooHoo; and live hands-free calling and instantaneous language interpretation covering 26 languages.