HITEC Preview: Five Product Launches in Hospitality Tech

3 HCN Adds Three Programs for Navigator Tablets

At HITEC Minneapolis, Hotel Communication Network will reveal three programs to turn HCN Navigator tablets into a hotel profit center. HCN’s new “Guest Choice” program is designed to streamline housekeeping by offering guests a choice in opting out of room cleaning and offering late check out. Next, HCN’s “DineIN” program will enable guests to order from the hotel’s onsite restaurant and grab-and-go options via the Navigator tablet. Lastly, the HCN “Event” program will allow direct channel marketing to event goers and connect them to the hotel, the city, and each to drive hotel revenues and boost customer review scores.