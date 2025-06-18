ATLANTA, Georgia—Elavon, a wholly-owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank, announced the expansion of its relationship with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, making Elavon’s Cloud Payments Interface (CPI) available to more than 6,000 Wyndham franchisees across the United States and Canada.

Elavon’s CPI represents a step forward in hospitality payments processing. By adopting CPI, hotels under Wyndham’s 25 brands don’t need to purchase or maintain on-site hardware for their property management system. The cloud-based solution reduces operational overhead and minimizes hardware-related security concerns while enhancing the security of mobile check-in.

“With CPI, Wyndham franchisees can ensure a streamlined payment process for their hotels that’s both secure and adaptable to their future growth needs,” said Nicole Tackett, head of merchant, institutional client group and global airlines. “We’re excited to help Wyndham’s properties stay ahead of the curve by offering flexible solutions—like mobile check-in—that meet the evolving needs of both franchisees and guests.”

“The shift to Elavon’s Cloud Payments Interface helps ensure our franchisees have access to the most modern, secure, and reliable payment processing solutions,” said Scott Strickland, chief commercial officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “This is more than just a technological upgrade; it’s about enabling a seamless guest experience and reducing complexity. With CPI, we can enable faster check-ins, touchless payments, and a more secure, PCI DSS-compliant environment for all our properties.”

With CPI, Wyndham franchisees can leverage: