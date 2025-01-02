This Week’s Comings & Goings

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort announced the appointment of Stuart Evans as director of sales and marketing. Evans joined the property as it completed a renovation and recently served as vice president of sales at Visit Phoenix.

Pendy West Hollywood announced the appointment of Mgeni Mpolo as director of sales and marketing. Mpolo will oversee all aspects of sales and marketing while working on brand awareness and revenue goals.

CordValle announced Alissa O’Briant as its new director of sales and marketing. With over 20 years in the field, O’Briant will leverage her experience to drive the property’s offerings and deepen relationships with hotel guests.

Loews Ventana Canyon Resort announced Ryan Clark as executive chef. Clark brings more than 20 years of culinary experience and will oversee all culinary operations for the property, including banquet service and in-room dining.

Hotel La Jolla, Curio Collection by Hilton, named Ernest Lopez as executive chef. In his new role, Lopez will oversee the hotel’s culinary program, including banquets, catering, and its restaurant and lounge.

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique announced the appointment of Nicolas Piatti as executive chef of the resort, which is set to open in spring 2025. He will lead the culinary team in creating new dining experiences.

Naples Grande Beach Resort announced the appointment of Jose Garcia as chef de cuisine of The Catch of the Pelican. Garcia will oversee creative ideation and overall programming in addition to leading the cooking for the restaurant.

Hotel Revival Baltimore announced Jasmine Garland as the hotel’s director of impact. Garland has previously led the hotel’s “The Remedy” wellness workshop series and will continue to do so in her new role.

Proper Hospitality announced three appointments at The Shelborne by Proper, slated to open in 2025. Guy Chetwynd is managing director, Mariannie Santiago is general manager, and Oliver Morgan is director of sales and marketing.