Historic Hotels of America Names Top 25 Hotel Gingerbread Displays

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Historic Hotels of America recently named 2018’s Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread Displays at historic hotels. From almost life-size replicas of a historic hotel to intricate and detailed edible villages, there are a variety of gingerbread creations cropping up across U.S. lodging properties this holiday season.

“The tradition of gingerbread fairy-tale houses reportedly started in the United States more than 200 years ago with the German immigrants to Pennsylvania. Today, one of the world’s largest gingerbread houses is created and baked (in parts of course) at the Skytop Lodge in Pennsylvania. Across the country, 11 people can dine in the more than life-sized gingerbread house at the Fairmont San Francisco,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive director Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “Each is a work of culinary artistry. We are pleased to recognize the many historic hoteliers, pastry chefs, carpenters, and other artisans that have created these wonderful gingerbread displays.”