Hilton 2023 Trends Report Reveals Latest Traveler Expectations

MCLEAN, Virginia—If 2022 was the year of the changed traveler, 2023 is the year of the evolved traveler. Hilton released its 2023 trends report, The 2023 Traveler: Emerging Trends That Are Innovating the Travel Experience, a Report From Hilton, which reveals the latest consumer expectations following a year when travelers showed up in record numbers. Based on a global survey and analysis of current travel trends, today’s travelers are looking for a balance of technological and human innovations, deeper connections and care, embedded wellness experiences, and more.

“In 2022, motivated travelers sought out new experiences around the world and reconnected with the people and places they love,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “The 2023 Trends Report showcases travelers’ evolving preferences and how eager and optimistic they are about their future adventures. Our Hilton team members are ready to welcome them and create a great stay experience at our more than 7,000 properties worldwide.”

The new report is the result of evaluating both quantitative and qualitative data research paired with insights collected by more than 7,000 travelers across the world in a survey commissioned by Hilton and conducted by Material, a global strategy, insights, design, and technology partner. The research uncovered four consistent themes for 2023 travel, driven by traveler experiences over the last three years.