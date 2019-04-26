Hilton Madison Monona Terrace Undergoes Renovation

MILWAUKEE—Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a hotel management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, announced that extensive renovations are underway at the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace, in Madison, Wis., to be completed in time for the 2019 summer travel season. The Hilton Madison Monona Terrace is owned and operated by Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

“Since its opening in 2001, the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace has been the city’s first choice for business and leisure travelers. The current changes underway will provide guests with more amenities and conveniences to make their travel experience easy and fun, while offering high-level service guests expect when staying at our hotel. We are very thankful to be a part of the community and downtown Madison, and we look forward to continuing to maintain our excellent reputation as Madison’s leading hotel,” said Skip Harless, general manager.

All 240 guestrooms and suites will be renovated with a new design that is inspired by the university community. The updates will include new bedding, stone-topped furniture, and 55” smart TVs. All double rooms will be converted into two queen beds, and king rooms will be updated with walk-in showers. All rooms will receive new tile surrounds and double-headed showers.

The lobby will be completely transformed to include a free-standing services desk for a more personalized check-in experience. Additionally, a grab-n-go option with a Starbucks coffee kiosk will be available.

Harless said the renovations also include reimagining the hotel’s food and beverage options to better meet travelers diverse dining preferences. “In late April, we will say farewell to the longstanding Capitol ChopHouse. In its place, we will create the city’s most unique, one-of-a-kind private event space. To be called The Liberty Room, the event space features the historic façade of the Madison Catholic Diocese building first established in 1938, and will serve as a gracious and elegant gathering space for weddings, private events, and important meetings. We are very excited to unveil this intimate and exclusive meeting and event space at a key location in the heart of Madison’s busy capital city center.”

The Liberty Room will have a seasonal outside patio, 1,900 square feet of event space to accommodate up to 125 guests, a pre-function area, and private street entrance with valet, and self-parking available. An array of culinary selections will be available, ranging from interactive food stations to customized four-course meals using local ingredients. The Liberty Room is expected to open by August 1, 2019.

Additional food and beverage renovations include reconfiguring Olive Lounge into The Audrey Kitchen & Bar. Named after Audrey Munson, who modeled for the statue on the dome atop the State Capitol building, the new restaurant will offer a collection of classic cocktails, alongside a menu of lighter fare, shareables, and after-five entrees. Executive Chef Jeff Orr has designed a menu of comfortable favorites infusing world flavors.

Additional renovations include maximizing the event space in the 14th floor Capitol Club and the Hilton Honors members’ lounge, as well as updates to the pool and fitness areas.

“For over 18 years, the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace has always been one of the preferred destinations for guests visiting Madison. As time evolves, so do travelers’ preferences. With these renovations, we are excited to create new and fresh experiences for our guests and local residents to explore,” said Gregory S. Marcus, president and CEO of The Marcus Corporation. “This hotel has played a meaningful role in the evolution of the state’s capital city. We are proud of our history in Madison and look forward to contributing to its growth and visibility as a desirable destination with so much to offer.”

Located in the heart of Madison’s busy capital, and overlooking the shores of Lake Monona, the Hilton Madison Monona Terrace is connected via a climate-controlled skywalk to the Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired, Gold LEED certified Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, and is blocks away from the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and Madison’s dining, shopping, entertainment, art, and theatre districts. The hotel offers complimentary transportation to and from Dane County Airport, has a fully-equipped fitness center, indoor pool and whirlpool, and offers self and valet covered parking. The hotel will remain pet-friendly.