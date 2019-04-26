Red Roof Unveils New-Build Prototype for HomeTowne Studios

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has unveiled the first prototype of a new-build concept for its sub-brand, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof. The design is based on the number one request from consumers: more functional storage in the guestroom, but not at the expense of good design. The upgraded specifications for the exterior, lobbies, and rooms are designed to provide guests with everything they need for an elevated extended-stay experience and franchisees with a cost-effective solution to drive performance.

Last August, Red Roof announced its entrance into the extended-stay space with HomeTowne Studios. Extended-stay properties currently make up more than a quarter of all hotel development projects in the U.S. pipeline, according to Lodging Econometrics. This growth was one of the many reasons that Red Roof entered the market in 2018.

“As we developed the evolution of HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, meeting the needs of consumers with value engineering drove the concept of this prototype,” said Phil Hugh, chief development officer, Red Roof. “Aesthetically pleasing properties underpinned by cost-effective construction and material that will be economically sourced allows us to deliver modern, functional hotels that will serve guests above and beyond all they expect from an extended-stay property.”

The prototype’s exterior is designed to have contemporary curb appeal and, inside, lobbies are designed as an open concept with retractable pocket walls for added usable space. The new builds incorporate a color palette of blues and greens to make lobbies and rooms feel fresh and clean.

Rooms will provide expanded storage for guests—a priority for extended-stay customers—and effectively use both vertical and horizontal spaces. Smart storage solutions include redesigned tiered coat racks that provide space for luggage, folded, and hanging clothes. Behind room doors, wall clips will be installed for guests to hang coats, jackets, backpacks, and purses. Bed heights will allow for additional luggage storage underneath. Wood-like flooring and drape-less window treatments maintain a clean look to the rooms and reduce the amount of odor absorbed by room fabrics. Honeycomb shelving units in bathrooms are placed vertically to efficiently use the small space.

The new prototype can be adapted to current HomeTowne Suites properties. “The new design of HomeTowne Studios will evolve based on continuous feedback,” Hugh added.