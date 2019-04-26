SAN DIEGO, Calif.—AAHOA and Emerald Expositions announced a new partnership that will see the relaunch of HX: The Hotel Experience Powered by AAHOA in November 2019.

“AAHOA and Emerald Expositions are two industry leaders in trade shows and education. By joining together, we will deliver all the great exhibitors and education you get here at AAHOA every year twice per year as we partner with them to relaunch HX: The Hotel Experience in New York City in November,” said AAHOA Interim President and CEO Rachel Humphrey.

“Three of the greatest values AAHOA brings to our members are the partnerships we forge, the trade shows, and the educational offerings we provide, such as those at this convention. We are excited to join with Emerald Expositions to bring you ‘HX powered by AAHOA,’” said AAHOA Chairman Hitesh (HP) Patel.

Humphrey and Patel joined Kevin Gaffney and Michelle Finn of Emerald Expositions to announce the partnership and unveil the new HX powered by AAHOA logo during the general session on the first day of the 2019 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show.

“All of us with Emerald Expositions are excited about the natural synergy of this partnership and, more importantly, the benefits it will bring to the communities we represent. We look forward to relaunching HX with AAHOA this fall,” said Vice President and Group Show Director Emerald Expositions Kevin Gaffney.

“AAHOA represents the most knowledgeable people in the hospitality industry—hotel owners. They know what it takes to build a successful hotel from the ground up. When it comes to connecting hoteliers with vendors and educational offerings, I cannot think of anyone better than AAHOA to partner within this new and exciting venture,” said Boutique Design Group Vice President, Emerald Expositions Michelle Finn.