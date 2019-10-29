Hilton Honors Reaches 100 Million Members

Hilton announced that its loyalty program, Hilton Honors, added its 100 millionth member last week. The addition of the 100 millionth member coincides with Hilton’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Created in 1987 to support Hilton’s most loyal guests, the company’s loyalty program has evolved to deliver value beyond the hotel stay—from expanded earning potential to digital engagement with the program’s app and redeeming points for exclusive experiences through the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform. This year alone, members have redeemed more than 90 million points on one-of-a-kind experiences.

These evolutions include Hilton’s announcement earlier this year of its partnership with rideshare app Lyft. Loyalty members have the ability to earn three points per $1 spent on Lyft rides and two points per $1 on Lyft shared rides when they link their Hilton Honors and Lyft accounts at HiltonHonorsLyft.com. Soon, the partnership will provide even more for members, with the opportunity to redeem points for ride credits.

Hilton also has a partnership with Live Nation has allowed members to bid on unique music experiences, artist access, and private shows through the Hilton Honors Experiences Platform—like Fitz and the Tantrums Live at the New Conrad Washington, D.C., or The Ultimate Las Vegas Gaming Experience with Steven Tyler.