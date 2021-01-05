ATLANTA — Officials of Peachtree Hotel Group (PHG), one of the nation’s fastest-growing hotel investment and management platforms, and Zenique Hotels, a family-owned hotel owner, developer, and operator based in California, today announced the two organizations have formed a strategic partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, Peachtree Hospitality Management (PHM), PHG’s operational division, will manage Zenique’s current portfolio of four hotels. The strategic partnership also makes PHM the operator of all Zenique’s future hotels as it continues to grow nationwide.

“We continue to seek best-in-class partners such as Zenique as we embark upon our own aggressive growth plans,” said Patrick Short, president, PHM. “PHM is dedicated to growing its third-party management business, and portfolio agreements with owner/developers certainly are attractive to us. Fortunately for this partnership specifically, we enjoy the extra bonus of similar cultures focused on our team members, guests, and the communities in which we operate, making the deal that much more seamless. We truly see this as a win-win for everyone involved.”

Zenique’s current portfolio includes four hotels located throughout California:

The 145-room La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham San Jose Airport is located at 2585 Seaboard Ave. in San Jose, Calif. The pet-friendly hotel is near Levi’s Stadium and offers free shuttle service to San Jose International Airport. Guests amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, and on-site bar and lounge, BrightSide Bar.

is located at 2585 Seaboard Ave. in San Jose, Calif. The pet-friendly hotel is near Levi’s Stadium and offers free shuttle service to San Jose International Airport. Guests amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness center, and on-site bar and lounge, BrightSide Bar. The 127-room Aloft Dublin-Pleasanton is a new hotel situated at 4075 Grafton St. in Dublin, Calif., near Mount Diablo State Park and the Blackhawk Museum. Guests can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, 1,200 square feet of meeting space, scheduled live music at the WXYZ Lounge, and delivery service from the robot Botlr. Room amenities include voice control lights and thermostats, complimentary high-speed WiFi, and 55” TVs.

is a new hotel situated at 4075 Grafton St. in Dublin, Calif., near Mount Diablo State Park and the Blackhawk Museum. Guests can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, 1,200 square feet of meeting space, scheduled live music at the WXYZ Lounge, and delivery service from the robot Botlr. Room amenities include voice control lights and thermostats, complimentary high-speed WiFi, and 55” TVs. The 95-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Modesto-Salida is located at 4300 Bangs Ave. in Modesto, Calif., off Highway 99. The three-time IHG Quality Excellence Award-winning hotel is between the North Gate entrance to Yosemite National Park and San Francisco. Guestrooms have high-speed WiFi access and 43” HDTVs.

is located at 4300 Bangs Ave. in Modesto, Calif., off Highway 99. The three-time IHG Quality Excellence Award-winning hotel is between the North Gate entrance to Yosemite National Park and San Francisco. Guestrooms have high-speed WiFi access and 43” HDTVs. The 67-room Baymont by Wyndham Modesto Salida off Highway 99 is located at 4100 Salida Blvd., near Doctors Medical Center and University of the Pacific. The pet-friendly hotel has an outdoor pool, complimentary WiFi, and a business center.

“This strategic partnership allows us to grow beyond our historic stomping grounds of California,” said Rupesh Patel, president and COO, Zenique. “Peachtree is well respected throughout the industry and has nationwide experience operating numerous brands in multiple segments and markets. Furthermore, their existing relationships with major brands like Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and IHG will prove invaluable as we continue our aggressive growth strategy. Our ‘ideal’ hotel is three-star or higher, limited- and full-service to extended-stay and with 100-plus rooms, all of which are in Peachtree’s operational wheelhouse.”

