JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming—Castle Peak Holdings, the investment firm behind the Trailborn hospitality brands, announced the expansion of its portfolio of hotels and resorts with the acquisition of Snow King Resort in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 203-room full-service resort spans eight acres and offers a range of amenities, including a restaurant, indoor and outdoor spa facilities, and ski-in/ski-out mountain access during winter months. Located within a 10-minute walk of Jackson, the property will undergo renovations to upgrade and expand the on-site amenities. The building’s exterior, lobby, meeting spaces, and dining offerings will be enhanced as well.

This will mark Castle Peak’s eighth property and the company’s largest acquisition to date, following the recent opening of Trailborn Grand Canyon, Trailborn Surf & Sound, and Trailborn Highlands.

Mike Weiss, co-founder and co-CEO of Trailborn and Castle Peak, said, “We’re honored to be the next stewards of the resort and excited to collaborate with the local community to create a space that reflects the true essence of Jackson’s culture. Once our renovation is complete, the hotel will offer travelers and locals an elevated experience with family-friendly amenities, expansive meeting and special event spaces, excellent dining, a spa, and easy access to world-class skiing, as well as Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park, making it the perfect base for exploring everything this iconic destination has to offer.”

“This is Castle Peak at its best – buying off-market in iconic outdoor destinations with growing demand and high barriers-to-entry, and executing a tactical repositioning that includes the world’s most powerful distribution platform with Trailborn, our outdoors-focused hotel brand. We’re thrilled to enter Jackson Hole, Wyoming, one of the best-performing four-season mountain destinations in the United States,” said Ben Weinberg, co-founder and co-CEO of Castle Peak Holdings and Trailborn.