Waldorf Astoria New York to Open Lex Yard in 2025

NEW YORK CITY—Waldorf Astoria New York shared details on the property’s signature restaurant, Lex Yard, helmed by Chef Partner Michael Anthony. Expected to debut in spring 2025, the two-story American Brasserie-style restaurant will combine the energy of New York and contemporary dining, including a bar and dining room for locals, residents of Waldorf Astoria New York, and guests for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“I’m honored to be opening Lex Yard in Waldorf Astoria New York, a hotel that represents iconic New York luxury,” said Anthony. “My favorite restaurants are approachable, offer a personalized experience to guests and don’t take themselves too seriously. This is what we will focus on at Lex Yard, creating a space for guests to enjoy elevated American food and excellent service with their family, friends, and business partners, time and time again.”

Named after the hotel’s Lexington Avenue location and the train depot, Track 61, directly below Waldorf Astoria New York, Lex Yard has a culinary journey that starts in the downstairs bar before moving upstairs to the dining room on the second floor. The restaurant will blend upscale dining with an approachable atmosphere.

“Lex Yard will offer a neighborhood dining destination for New York, by New York,” said Luigi Romaniello, managing director, Waldorf Astoria New York. “Chef Michael Anthony brings a wealth of culinary expertise and a passion for exceptional dining to Lex Yard, and we are excited for travelers, residents and the local community to experience the artistry and dedication that will define our menu.”

Guests will be able to choose from two options for dining at Lex Yard: an a la carte menu with a variety of some of Anthony’s favorite dishes and a set, seasonal menu with four savory courses and a dessert course. The menus will have vegetables and meat products from family farms, local oysters, and sustainably caught seafood.

“Seasonal ingredients are the starting point of our menu choices, so diners can expect Lex Yard to tell a story of the people and places that produce the most exciting foods in this region by the ingredients that we choose to put on the plate,” said Anthony. “My most memorable meals have always been anchored to a specific place and time. I hope to bring that to Waldorf Astoria New York and add to the dialog of what makes dining in New York City unique.”

Lex Yard will be designed by AvroKO, including Waldorf Astoria New York’s Art Deco vibe through texture, patterns, and colors that evoke 1930s New York. Upstairs, design will have fluted columns with custom lighting, white oak parquet floors, and a focal point chandelier of glass, stone, and brass. Each floor includes two private dining rooms, accommodating up to eight guests individually or 16 when combined. Downstairs, the bar will honor the building’s history, incorporating coffered ceilings with inlaid Art Deco stepped brass light fixtures and a backlit metal brass screen and leather back bar frame with a terrazzo-clad bar die.