7 Products to Boost Your Housekeeping and F&B Outlets
1Belgian-Style Street Waffles
Eggo Ready-to-Eat Belgian-Style Street Waffles offer unlimited options for guests. Use them to elevate your menu or keep it simple since they are individually wrapped and can be grabbed off the shelf for a delicious on-the-go snack. An authentic homemade look and feel creates a high-quality guest experience. kellanovaus.com
2Efficient Garment Dispensing
Cintas Garment Dispensing Solution provides advanced technology and excellent service, ensuring access to clean, professional garments consistently. It addresses the issues related to managing substantial outsourced labor, equipping internal guests to present themselves professionally, enhancing their confidence, and fostering team unity from day one. cintas.com
3Plant-Based Protein
Impossible Beef packs the same delicious flavor as beef from cows as well as 19 grams plant-based protein, 0 milligrams cholesterol, and 33 percent less saturated fat than USDA 80/20 beef (see impossiblefoods.com/nutrition-disclaimers). And because Impossible Beef is made from plants, it’s responsible for less of an environmental footprint than the animal product. impossiblefoods.com
4Low-Labor Biscuits
Pillsbury Frozen Biscuit Dough from General Mills Foodservice goes straight from the freezer to the oven, no thawing needed. The versatile biscuits, known for homemade appearance and scratch-like taste, come in a variety of flavors and can be used as a canvas for a signature sweet or savory menu items. generalmillscf.com
54-in-1 Disinfectant Cleaner
Ecolab’s Rapid Multi Surface Disinfectant Cleaner is a 4-in-1 disinfectant cleaner with soft-surface sanitation, short kill times, broad application, and surface versatility, as well as an improved user experience to help drive efficient operations and achieve a higher level of guest satisfaction. Active ingredient is biodegradable. ecolab.com
6Motorized Housekeeping Cart
The Royal Motorized Housekeeping Cart from Royal Basket Trucks, Inc. is a versatile and efficient solution designed to improve daily housekeeping and laundry operations. The pinch-grip throttle features forward and reverse levers, allowing smooth navigation and maneuvering through guest hallways. Housekeepers can minimize their touchpoints, improve efficiency, and streamline operations. bit.ly/3VxopjY
7AI-Powered Vacuum
Rosie is an AI-powered vacuum by Tailos that optimizes labor and enhances cleanliness. Saving up to 30 minutes in every guest hallway, Rosie gives staff time to focus on high-value tasks while reducing contract cleaning needs. Rosie is ready out of the box with no advanced setup or training. tailos.com