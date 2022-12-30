HOLLYWOOD, Florida—Hard Rock International, in supporting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, announced that its 23rd annual PINKTOBER campaign raised over $1 million for breast cancer research. Throughout the month of October, Hard Rock Cafes, Hotels, Casinos, and Rock Shops hosted fundraising efforts, including limited-edition menu items, merchandise, a songwriting contest, and more, with proceeds benefiting national and local breast cancer charities. This is the second year in a row Hard Rock surpassed its own record, making this the largest single amount Hard Rock has raised since PINKTOBER’s inception in 2000.

“PINKTOBER is one of the most highly anticipated and celebrated times of year at Hard Rock. Each October, our company divisions and properties around the globe truly personify our mottos of ‘Love All—Serve All’ and ‘Take Time To Be Kind’ by joining together to support breast cancer awareness and research,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer of Hard Rock International. “This year, we were thrilled to amplify our team’s deep passion through partnerships with Chef Dominique Crenn and musician David Correy, who both share our PINKTOBER mission and have been personally impacted by breast cancer. We’re appreciative of their support to help raise awareness and donations for the American Cancer Society and related charities within our local communities.”

This PINKTOBER, Hard Rock Cafe teamed up with French chef and breast cancer survivor, Dominique Crenn, to create a limited-time menu item of Baja Style Shrimp Tacos available at Hard Rock Cafe locations. Crenn also hosted a dinner series at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Hard Rock Hotel New York. Limited-edition PINKTOBER-themed Hard Rock merchandise was sold in Rock Shops and online.

Hard Rock Hotels held a Breast Cancer Awareness Song Contest in collaboration with David Correy, an recording artist who lost his mother to cancer in 2020. Together with Hard Rock, Correy encouraged fans to compose for a cause. The winner, a stage IV metastatic breast cancer survivor, had her lyrics featured in David Correy’s PINKTOBER anthem and more.

Hard Rock Digital supported PINKTOBER with in-app activations by Hard Rock Sportsbook and the Hard Rock Dice Party mobile game. Additionally, throughout October, Seminole Gaming patrons donated change from redeemed gaming vouchers at any Everi full-service kiosk across the casino floor.

On a local level, several Hard Rock properties supported events: