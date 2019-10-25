SAN FRANCISCO — Topping off a full interior renovation, the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel recently revealed an entirely redesigned Presidential Suite. The 2,000-square-foot penthouse luxury suite is located on the property’s 31st and 32nd floors.

The expansive and light-filled Presidential Suite includes a pair of private outdoor terraces with sweeping cityscapes, a dining room with seating for eight, a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a powder room, and a master suite, complete with two walk-in wardrobes and two master baths, the first of which features a jacuzzi, shower, and bidet, while the second includes a separate shower and tub.

“We are thrilled to debut the newly redesigned Presidential Suite, which marks the culmination of our year-long interior renovation project,” said Peter Koehler, general manager of the InterContinental San Francisco Hotel. “Following this dedicated refresh, the thoughtfully curated suite boasts designer finishes, luxe amenities, integrated technologies, and unparalleled views of San Francisco, and we are excited to provide this highly memorable guest suite as an exclusive option to our esteemed clientele.”

The redesign from Kiko Singh of BraytonHughes Design Studios accentuates the Presidential Suite’s skyline views, introducing a refined color palate with tailored finishes that run throughout the suite’s upholstery, textile wall hangings, light fixtures, artwork, and more. Notable design features include a black and white stone floor inspired by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and a wall of stained wood that acts a stark backdrop to showcase the suite’s art collection. Bookended by floor to ceiling windows, natural light fills both levels of the suite. Details that highlight the suite’s residential inspiration include a Nero Marquina marble countertop and fireplace, a custom de Gournay gold-leaf wallcovering in the master bedroom, and one-of-a-kind artwork such as vintage silk scarves from famed San Francisco retailer Gump’s adorning the upstairs landing. Wingback chairs and plush couches provide ample seating for business meetings, social gatherings, or personal relaxation, and the appliances throughout—including televisions integrated into the bathroom mirrors—allow guests to stay connected.

“Today’s cosmopolitan jetsetters and business travelers seek respite in a setting that is not just luxurious, but that also tells a good story,” said Kiko Singh, principal, BraytonHughes Design Studios. “We designed the Presidential Suite as an extension of the art-focused narrative that guests experience in other parts of the hotel, from the public spaces showcasing local art inspired by San Francisco throughout the decades to guestrooms referencing the chic residential experience of life in the city. With this new design, the Presidential Suite provides another layer to enrich the story, pulsing with the sharp artistic energy of the vibrant SoMa district.”

The Presidential Suite includes daily maid service, one-hour suit pressing, early check-in and late check-out, and complimentary wireless Internet access.