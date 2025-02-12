Gathering in Music City

The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown completed a transformation in September of last year that included a redesign of all 494 guestrooms and suites, upgrades to all meetings and events venues, the addition of new communal spaces, and elevated F&B experiences. Award-winning firm Looney & Associates served as the interior designer for the multi-phase project, which is part of the Sheraton Hotels’ global brand revitalization and aligns with the recently launched Gatherings by Sheraton. Accordingly, the renovated lobby provides a space for guests and locals to convene while celebrating Music City. “The lobby design captures Nashville’s dynamic evolution from a historic music city to a modern metropolitan hub where art, industry, and culture intersect,” explained Jennifer Moots, associate, Looney & Associates. “We wove together traditional Southern hospitality with contemporary creative energy through thoughtful design elements. This aesthetic perfectly aligns with Sheraton’s new ‘Art of Gathering’ vision by creating fluid, multifunctional spaces that facilitate both planned and spontaneous connections.” Looney & Associates focused on integrating design elements with existing architecture such as the atrium staircase and faceted wall. These new elements included material selections that “blend industrial elements with warm, hospitable touches—reflecting Nashville’s journey from industrial roots to creative capital,” “soft, organic curves throughout the space to create a natural flow and welcoming atmosphere,” and “bold, statement colors in targeted areas to inject energy and reflect Nashville’s vibrant spirit,” Moots described.

1 Community Table Strategically placed beneath the stairs, the table features outlets, built-in lighting, and easy access to charging ports for varying devices. It effectively transforms an underutilized space into a place where guests can congregate to work, dine, or socialize. 2 Guest Engagement The wooden games “work in concert with other design elements to achieve our primary objective: transforming the lobby’s energy and usage patterns,” Moots explained. “Where guests previously moved quickly through the space, they now find multiple invitations to pause, engage, and connect.” 3 Nashville Arts The color overlay on a photograph of a male and a female musician is among the local art installations curated in collaboration with Soho Art Consulting. “Our artistic strategy celebrates Nashville’s musical legacy in subtle, sophisticated ways that avoid typical Music City clichés,” said Moots. 4 Architectural Anchor The wooden staircase, which predates the renovation, provides “a timeless foundation that bridges traditional and contemporary elements,” Moots said. “Rather than modify this feature, we chose to enhance it by transforming the previously underutilized space beneath it.”