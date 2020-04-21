The mantra “Genuine Relationships. Real Results” has always defined Red Roof’s partnership with its independent businessmen and women owners and in this time of crisis, those words have never meant more. Working with our franchisees, the Red Roof system pulled together as one and adopted strategies and programs that are relevant to today’s unusual situation. Targeting those who need to travel and those in need of rooms now, Red Roof opened its heart and rooms to students, remote workers, first responders, and truckers to provide them with a clean, comfortable stay either free of charge or at a heavily discounted rate as we collaborated to support franchisees. These programs include:

The Student Support Program

Understanding the difficulty of this uncertain time, especially for university and continuing education students who were suddenly displaced as a result of campuses closing due to COVID-19 and with the mandated closings of schools across the country that left many with nowhere to go, Red Roof launched the Student Support Program to help students who can’t get home find stability and an immediate place to stay. The brand provided students with a 30 percent discount per room at locations available across the country, including Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, the Red Collection, and HomeTowne Studios properties. Students looking for longer-term accommodation, seven days or more, receive a $25 Amazon gift card to help purchase essential items.

Work Under Our Roof Program

In response to the abrupt interruption of working environments, for the first time ever, Red Roof is offering day rates to help remote workers find quiet and comfortable spaces to allow them to focus.

Advertisement

It is a pivot from Red Roof’s standard business model, opening doors to help Americans find a solution that works best for them, allowing them to continue their professional obligations close to home at locations in major cities nationwide. An unprecedented number of workers are now required to work remotely, and options are very limited during this time. The Work Under Our Roof Day Rate provides a private and dedicated space to help those who may not have at-home offices or spaces conducive to working from home.

Take a Break | Hospital Refresh

Seeing the impact the Work Under Our Roof program had on our communities, we expanded this offer and created the Take a Break program, geared towards truckers needing an alternative to the closed roadside rest areas and truck stops. We also launched the Hospital Refresh Program, which focuses on healthcare workers who are looking for a place to rest and refresh while working extra shifts or providing medical services in remote locations.

Room in Your Heart: Opening Doors to First Responders

Room in Your Heart is Red Roof’s ongoing giving program. The Room in Your Heart program was created to assist those in need. Red Roof’s most recent campaign, Opening Doors to First Responders, provides assistance and support for essential workers on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. The country’s first responders, including dedicated nurses, doctors, firefighters, police, and emergency medical providers, are fighting tirelessly to combat COVID-19 while selflessly putting their own lives at risk. Many are also self-quarantining away from their homes and spending time apart from their families to protect their loved ones. In order to alleviate some of their stress and give them one less thing to worry about, the company is donating a limited number of rooms for free stays to make their lives a little bit easier during this difficult time.

At Red Roof, genuine relationships drive real results and as we navigate together through these tumultuous times, it is respect and true collaboration that fuels our optimism for future long-term success.

This article is sponsored by Red Roof.