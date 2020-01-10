RICHMOND, Va. — By the year 2040, international travel will be a faster, easier, and more ecologically sustainable activity than ever before, according to a report commissioned by Allianz Partners and authored by futurologist Ray Hammond. The World in 2040 futurology series presents likely future developments and trends that will impact international travel and the traveler experience over the next 20 years.

“The face of travel as we know it will change dramatically over the next 20 years,” Hammond said. “Airline passenger numbers are forecast to double by that time and the travel industry is coming under increasing pressure from travelers for faster and more efficient travel experiences. By 2040, personal software assistants will be sufficiently intelligent to help travelers book their trips online and they will be able to cope with all the complexities of multi-destination travel planning in order to meet the needs of the traveler. Travel will also become more about rejuvenation, adventure, fulfillment, and learning new skills rather than just ticking off places to see from a list.”

The report identifies several key trends that could collectively revolutionize the travel landscape by 2040, including these five: