CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation has reached a brand milestone with the opening of the 100th Hyatt House hotel: Hyatt House San Jose Airport. The newly built airport hotel is jointly owned by Liberty Group and Hyatt Hotels.

Located adjacent to the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), Hyatt House San Jose Airport is accessible from major freeways in Silicon Valley including 880, 101, and 87, and is less than 35 miles from San Francisco International Airport (SFO). Downtown San Jose is five miles from the hotel, where guests can enjoy a number of attractions, including California’s Great America amusement park, Levi’s Stadium, San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Avaya Stadium, and SAP Center at San Jose.

“We are thrilled to be the Hyatt House brand’s one-hundredth hotel and to bring a new and dynamic guest experience to the San Jose marketplace for both business and personal occasion travelers,” said General Manager John McEntee. “With more than 15 million passengers traveling through SJC in 2019, we’re confident Hyatt House San Jose Airport will provide guests with a comfortable stay experience before embarking on the next leg of their journey.”

The 165-room property includes 113 apartment-style Kitchen Suites with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms. The hotel offers additional amenities like free WiFi throughout the hotel and guestrooms; the Commons, a comfy lobby lounge with an open space for guests to relax, work, or socialize; the Outdoor Commons, which includes a fire pit and BBQ grill; a 24-hour workout room; Gathering Rooms with more than 1,800 square feet of flexible meeting or event spaces, a food and beverage menu, audiovisual equipment, and a House Host; Borrows Menu with often-forgotten items from phone charges to razors and extended-stay extras like blenders and laundry baskets; 24-hour guest laundry; and a free hotel shuttle to and from SJC and companies within a three-mile radius.

Food and beverage options at Hyatt House San Jose Airport include its Complimentary Morning Spread, a full hot breakfast buffet served daily for guests with a made-to-order Omelet Bar and assorted breakfast breads and bowls bar with steel-cut oatmeal, fresh fruit, and more, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options; H Bar, which features the Sip + Snack menu, serving freshly prepared items including soups and sandwiches, plus craft cocktails and premium beers and wines, offered seven days a week; and the 24-hour grab-and-go H Market.

The property also offers brand’s Very Important Resident (VIR) program, which includes a complimentary welcome amenity, H Bar dining credit, laundry credit, and other personalized perks for guests staying 21 or more consecutive nights.

“The opening of this hotel comes at a time of strong momentum for the brand, with Hyatt House hotels under development around the world, including new markets for the brand, such as Canada and Kenya,” said Paul Daly, senior vice president of operations, Americas, Hyatt Place and Hyatt House. “We continue to build and cultivate strong relationships with guests, colleagues, owners, operators, and developers around the world. With their support, the Hyatt House brand is on a terrific trajectory.”

Hyatt House San Jose Airport is under the leadership of General Manager John McEntee and Director of Sales Joanne Bianchi. In his role, McEntee is directly responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the hotel, including overseeing the hotel’s 45 associates and ensuring guests encounter neighborly service. Bianchi is responsible for providing sales, service, and support to travelers and meeting planners frequenting the San Jose area.

