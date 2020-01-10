HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.—The U.S. hotel industry reported positive year-over-year results across three key performance metrics at the start of the New Year during the week of December 29, 2019, through January 4, 2020, according to newly released data from STR.

In comparison with the week of December 30, 2018, through January 5, 2019, the industry recorded a 0.3 percent increase in occupancy to 49 percent, a 4 percent rise in average daily rate (ADR) to $136.46; and a 4.3 percent jump in revenue per available room (RevPAR) to $66.84.

Market Performance

Several markets outperformed national industry metrics for the week ending in January 4, 2020. In Oahu Island, Hawaii, the only double-digit lift in ADR (up 16 percent to $405.95) drove the largest increase in RevPAR (up 22.4 percent to $369.64). The Miami/Hialeah, Fla., market experienced the only double-digit rise in occupancy (up 11.1 percent to 86.2 percent) and the second-largest jump in RevPAR (up 16.3 percent to $290.06). Nashville saw the second-largest increase in occupancy (up 9.9 percent to 57.8 percent) and the third-highest jump in RevPAR (up 13.8 percent to $74.64).

Underperforming markets at the start of the New Year included New Orleans, which registered the steepest drop in RevPAR (down 10.8 percent to $106.86), due primarily to the largest decline in ADR (down 8 percent to $159.35). Atlanta reported the largest decrease in occupancy (down 6.6 percent to 49.8 percent).

