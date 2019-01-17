Four Wellness-Centered Recommendations for Meetings in 2019

DURHAM, N.C.—Wellness will be an essential component for meeting planners to incorporate into their 2019 events as they focus on the complete physical, mental, and social wellbeing of their attendees. The wellness market is now estimated to be worth $4.2 trillion, growing nearly twice as fast as global economic growth, as reported by The Global Wellness Institute.

Diane Tighe, director of catering and conference services at Washington Duke Inn & Gold Club, plans up to 75 events per month with her team. The AAA Four Diamond hotel is on the campus of Duke University in Durham, N.C., and handles meetings for organizations such as Fortune 500 companies, non-profits like the Duke Children’s Gala, and Duke University.

With nearly 20 years of experience at the property, Tighe shares her recommendations for incorporating physical, mental, and social wellness into meetings 2019. “There are so many emerging trends in the industry, whether it be activities or session styles, that ultimately align with wellness and making sure the attendees have a well-rounded experience,” says Tighe.